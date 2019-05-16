Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir Andy Murray receives his knighthood from Prince Charles at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Sir Andy Murray has received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace - more than two years after he was awarded the honour.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was named in the Queen's New Years Honours in 2016, following his second Wimbledon win and second Olympic gold.

Sir Andy said he was "very proud" to receive the honour.

The 32-year-old added: "It's a nice day to spend with my family - my wife and parents are here."

He said he would like to have brought his children to the ceremony, but felt that three-year-old Sophia Olivia and 18-month-old Edie were too young.

"I'll show them the medal when I get home," he said.

Sir Andy plans to retire after this year's Wimbledon because of injury.

However, it is still unclear if the former world number one will compete in the tournament in London as he continues his rehabilitation following a successful hip surgery.

Sir Andy has said he feels no pressure to return to the game while his mother Judy said her son was "cautiously optimistic" about returning to action.

The Dunblane tennis star collected the award at an investiture ceremony conducted by the Prince of Wales.

Murray has twice won Wimbledon as well as Olympic gold in London and Rio

Sir Andy, who is a Unicef UK ambassador, received the knighthood for services to tennis and charity.

Thursday's ceremony also featured novelist Sir Philip Pullman, who was knighted for his services to literature.

Broadcaster Chris Packham was awarded a CBE for services to nature conservation.

The BBC Springwatch presenter said the honour was a "silent thanks" from the animals he has defended, after he was named on the New Years Honours list in 2018.