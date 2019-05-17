Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Speeding up' indyref2 and £100m waste bill

  • 17 May 2019
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon says having a hard Brexiteer at the helm of the UK government will speed up the timetable for a second referendum on Scottish independence, writes The National.
Image caption Meanwhile, Theresa May has set the clock on her exit from Downing Street as she prepares for another vote on her Brexit deal in the Commons at the end of June, reports The Scotsman.
Image caption However, The Times claims that Mrs May has urged her Tory colleagues to delay a leadership election in a move that could dent Boris Johnson's chances of reaching Number 10.
Image caption The Telegraph characterises the prime minister's impending departure as the manoeuvrings of "the men in grey suits" who told a "tearful" Mrs May that her time was up as Tory leader.
Image caption "Of course I'm going to go for it", writes the i newspaper as it quotes Boris Johnson announcing his intention to pursue the keys to Number 10.
Image caption Theresa May will quit the top job within weeks, according to the Scottish Daily Mail, which writes that Boris Johnson entered the fray "at the exact moment Tory MPs were mounting a coup against her".
Image caption In other news, The Scottish Daily Express reports that it is costing £100m to send clinical waste from Scotland's NHS to Wales to be processed following the collapse of a Scots waste disposal firm.
Image caption Likewise, The Herald leads with the same story and says that the hazardous waste is being transported 250 miles in a deal that will cost £100m over a 10-year period.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on the three penalty points that Celtic star Leigh Griffiths was handed by a judge after he was convicted of driving at 54mph in a 40mph zone in Edinburgh.
Image caption Dozens of brides could lose thousands of pounds, reports The Press and Journal, after it emerged that the Aberdeen-based wedding catering company Salt and Sauce had gone out of business in March.
Image caption Former Love Island star Malin Andersson has called for the show to be scrapped in the wake of the Jeremy Kyle Show scandal and following the suicide of two contestants, reports The Star.
Image caption A teacher in Fife has told The Courier that Scottish teachers are suffering from unmanageable workloads and deteriorating pupil behaviour ahead of his address to the upcoming Secondary Teachers' Association.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News claims that bus users in the capital will face a summer of strikes after drivers said they had planned four weeks of industrial action.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites