Scotland's papers: Alert issued over 'bogus psychiatrist'

  • 18 May 2019
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a 13-year-old boy who has been paralysed after suffering a rare spinal clot. The paper describes the condition as like a "shotgun blast to the back".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Patients treated by a bogus psychiatrist may have received electroshock treatment or been detained under the Mental Health Act, according to The Herald. The paper says Scotland's chief medical officer has written to six health boards asking them to review their records relating to Zholia Alemi.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption A poll of Conservative Party members has found Boris Johnson is the clear favourite to be the next prime minister, according to The Times. The paper also reports on the death of internet sensation Grumpy Cat.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the headline "Machete Monster", describing the case of David Collins who murdered a friend and then chopped up his body - 16 years after he killed his own father with a sword.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a poll which forecasts the Brexit Party could gain two Scottish MEPs in next week's European elections. It also features a picture of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the launch of the SNP's manifesto.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National focuses on the SNP's European election manifesto launch and her call for Scots voters to send a clear message to Theresa May's government.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a BBC documentary in which the Duke of Cambridge frankly discusses the death of his mother. He described the bereavement, at the age of 15, as a "pain like no other".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the Duke of Cambridge's candid comments, which were recorded in a bid to persuade men to talk more about their emotions.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i reports Boris Johnson is the overwhelming favourite among Tory party members to replace Theresa May in Downing Street.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned Conservatives that an early general election could result in a victory for Labour, reports the Daily Telegraph.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption Aberdeen City Council is facing calls for an investigation after it emerged it is hiring vans for workers despite having a fleet of new vehicles parked up at a depot, according to the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire edition of the Press & Journal.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Dundee edition of The Courier leads with a court report about a drug addict who has had his mobility scooter confiscated after he knocked down a young girl on a busy street. It also features a picture of Scots singer Lewis Capaldi who played a gig in Dundee on the day his album was launched.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a series of claims by the ex-wife of comedian Freddie Starr. It also features a picture of the late Grumpy Cat during her visit to London.

