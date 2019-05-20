Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Edinburgh-based Artlink works with people who have learning difficulties

A campaign is being launched to promote the role of visual art in Scotland.

Art in Action will champion the role contemporary art plays in communities and seek greater recognition for it.

MSPs are being invited to use the Scottish parliament's summer recess to see for themselves the work being done in their constituencies.

The campaign is being backed by the Scottish Contemporary Art Network (Scan), which believes more public funding should be provided.

Scan director Clare Harris said: "Culture and creativity are not an add-on; they are part and parcel of how we live our lives. Art facilitates new ways of seeing in a way that's positive for all of us.

"As part of the fabric of our diverse and multi-faceted society, contemporary visual art can feed long-term change within our communities.

"As such artists should play an integral role in planning for a future vibrant Scotland. We challenge decision-makers to think differently about art - and to recognise its potential by investing in it."

One project being highlighted in the campaign is Edinburgh-based Artlink.

It provides sensory experiences for individuals with profound and multiple learning disabilities.