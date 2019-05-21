Polmont praised by prison inspectors

Image copyright SPS

A prison where two young offenders took their own lives in 2018 has been praised in a report by inspectors.

Polmont Young Offenders' Institution was described as a prison of which Scotland could be proud.

Fatal accident inquiries are due to be held into the deaths of 21-year-old Katie Allan in July 2018 and 16-year-old William Lindsay in October.

However, the inspection report said the prison had made considerable progress in the last three years.

Polmont is the national facility for young offenders aged between 16 and 21. Built to house 758 prisoners, it currently holds 358 young men and 100 adult women and female young offenders.

Chief inspector Wendy Scott-Grieben described the opportunities offered at Polmont for young people as "leading edge and impressive".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Katie Allan's parents say staff at Polmont failed to heed their warnings

She said it was a prison Scotland could be proud of and described some of its work as "absolutely superb".

"Stand-out features are really the kind of knowledge-based, evidence-based thinking around children and young people," she said.

Ms Scott-Grieben also highlighted the staff-prisoner relationships and staff training, and added: "The opportunities they (the inmates) have here to turn their lives around are quite incredible."

Held on remand

However, her report also highlighted the low take-up of educational and training places at the Stirlingshire prison, with some educational classes half empty.

Polmont's governor, Brenda Stewart said this was partly because half of the young people held there were on remand, and could not be forced to attend activities.

But she said the prison was working hard to involve remand prisoners in activities - which helped them if they were subsequently convicted and returned to Polmont.

She said: "People get settled in and they understand the way things operate in Polmont.

Image copyright PA Image caption Linda and Stuart Allan, pictured with lawyer Aamer Anwar, have called for a review of the prison system

"And they get to see the different opportunities that there are available in Polmont, and it actually helps to settle individuals into their convicted sentence quicker."

Fatal accident inquiries are to be held into the deaths of Mr Lindsay, who was on remand and had been flagged as a suicide risk, and Ms Allan, who was serving a sentence for injuring a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Her parents have claimed that she was bullied in prison, and that prison staff failed to heed warnings that she was "vulnerable" and had a history of self-harming.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, who has met Ms Allan's parents, has said he will give details later on measures to provide the best possible care for young people within the prison estate.

Last November he ordered a review of mental health services for young people in custody.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Humza Yousaf has ordered a review of mental health services for young people in custody

The HMIPS report on Polmont said waiting times for prisoners to be assessed by the mental health team were good, and that those at risk of self-harm or suicide were identified during admission and transfer to the prison.

It said: "Patients were supported by compassionate and skilled staff who were fully involved in their care."

It also called for prisoners to be allowed telephones in their cells so they could maintain contact friends and family.

The report said this would help at times of stress, and could also enable inmates to access helplines with more privacy than is available when using the current pay phone system.

It said: "Kiosks or in-cell computers would allow greater personal responsibility and release staff from mundane duties, creating efficiency savings to allow frontline staff more time to deliver the therapeutic approach that Polmont advocates."