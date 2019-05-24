Image copyright PA Image caption One of the biggest gatherings was at the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh

Another day of protests by schoolchildren over climate change has taken place in Scotland.

A number of gatherings were held, with two of the largest at the Scottish parliament and Glasgow's George Square.

Protests also took place in Aberdeen, Fort William, Skelmorlie, Aboyne, Peebles, Nairn, Stirling and Ullapool.

Addressing the children in Glasgow, Patrick Harvie of the Scottish Greens, encouraged them to keep up the pressure on decision-makers.

"There's huge sense of optimism right now, inspired by this global movement, that we can finally deliver the decisive action to reduce emissions we should have had years ago when Scotland first passed climate legislation," he said.

Image caption Demonstrators also gathered in Glasgow's George Square

"But we need to resist the instinct from corporations and others who've created the crisis to shift responsibility for change back onto individual lifestyles.

"We need full system-level change and we need it urgently. That's why this movement is so vital and why it must keep going."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at the SNP conference last month she had been inspired by pupil demonstrations and declared a "climate emergency".

The Scottish government has agreed to set a target of net-zero emissions by 2045 - claimed to be the "most ambitious in the world".

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh are also vying to be the UK's first "net zero" city.