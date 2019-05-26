Scotland

Scottish papers: Boris on Scotland and Celtic's 'History Bhoys'

  • 26 May 2019
Image caption The Herald on Sunday leads with Boris Johnson being accused of showing "utter contempt" for Scotland. The paper says a number of Scottish politicians have rounded on the "prime minister in waiting" over remarks he has made in recent years about the country and its finances.
Image caption The Sunday Mail's front page is dominated by Celtic's players celebrating an historic treble Treble of domestic trophy wins and Neil Lennon being confirmed as the club's permanent manager. It also features criticism of the body in charge of school exams, the SQA, for "doing a deal with anti-gay state Brunei".
Image caption The Sunday Post also features Celtic's Scottish Cup success, but leads with four teachers at a school built on a "toxic landfill site" in Coatbridge developing the same rare cancer.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday says the battle to become the next leader of the Conservative party is "playing into the SNP's hands". It also spotlights a sporting "hit and miss" day for Glasgow, with Celtic lifting the Scottish Cup but Glasgow Warriors losing out to Leinster in rugby's Pro14 final.
Image caption "You can't trust Boris over Brexit," says the Sunday Express headline, quoting a column from Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Mr Farage says none of the current politicians can be relied on to deliver a "clean-break Brexit".
Image caption The race to be the next prime minister is "turning toxic already", says the Mail on Sunday, as "insults fly" and Boris Johnson faces "smears" which suggest he supports a second referendum. For Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab launches his campaign in the paper, saying he is willing to leave the EU with no deal.
Image caption The National features an interview with a polling expert who claims a majority of voters would back Scottish independence if Boris Jonson becomes prime minister and pursues a no-deal Brexit. Mr Johnson is among the favourites to replace Theresa May when she steps down next month.

