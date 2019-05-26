Image copyright PA

The first Scottish results have been announced for the EU elections, with the SNP securing strong early results and the Labour vote collapsing.

After the first 14 councils areas declared their results, the SNP had won 38% of the votes - up from the 29% it won in 2014.

The Brexit Party was second on 16%, with the Liberal Democrats on 13% and Conservatives on 12%.

Scottish Labour was on 9% - down from 25% in 2014 - and the Greens 7%.

The results from 31 of Scotland's 32 council areas will be announced tonight, with the Western Isles not declaring its results until later on Monday.

The election was held on Thursday in the UK, but the results could not be announced until after 22:00 on Sunday.

What are the key early trends?

The SNP has won the biggest share of the vote in 12 of the 14 council areas to have declared so far, including the Scottish Borders, South Ayrshire and Perth and Kinross.

But it is too early to say whether the SNP's results will be strong enough to increase its number of MEPs from two to three.

The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, has finished second in the majority of Scottish council areas to have declared so far.

It would almost certainly have a Scottish MEP if its early results are replicated across the country.

Scottish Labour - which also won two seats in 2014 - looks to be in for a very difficult night, with its share of the vote down dramatically.

Turnout is up across Scotland from five years ago.

Voting took place across the UK against the backdrop of Brexit, with both the Conservatives and Labour expecting to be punished for the current paralysis at Westminster.

Polling expert John Curtice predicted that the Brexit Party would win the most votes across the UK, and the Liberal Democrats second.

All 28 EU member states are electing MEPs, and countries have been voting since Thursday.

Voters across the UK will choose a total of 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies, with Scotland classed as a single constituency that will elect six MEPs.

MEPs are elected in order as listed by their party, based on the parties' total share of the vote in each region.

The SNP and Labour both won two seats in Scotland in 2014, with the Conservatives and UKIP winning one each.