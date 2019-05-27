Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Meltdown' for Labour and Tories in EU poll

  • 27 May 2019
Image caption The results in the European elections lead the front pages of many of the papers, with The Scotsman describing Labour and the Tories as in "meltdown" as the SNP and Brexit Party surge ahead.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail front page says the Brexit Party success is a "dagger" to the Tories, as it also reports that Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson has infuriated some in his own party by saying he would leave the EU without a deal.
Image caption The Herald's says that the big gains for those parties with either a clear pro or anti-Brexit stance "reveal the UK is more divided than ever".
Image caption The Times says the "Brexit divide" across the UK has widened and carries a warning from Boris Johnson that another delay to leaving the EU would be a major blow for his party's electoral prospects.
Image caption The i newspaper says voters have turned against the Tories and Labour, giving them a "drubbing" as the Brexit Party takes the lead.
Image caption SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford is backing calls for a general election, according to the lead story in The National, with the MP claiming the prospect of leaving the EU without a Brexit deal has increased since the Tory leadership race got underway.
Image caption Away from the EU elections and Brexit, the Scottish Daily Express reports that house sales in Scotland have reached their highest level since 2008 according to a estate agency firm.
Image caption The Daily Record reports on figures from Police Scotland which show serving officers are at the centre of 36 "live investigations" for alleged sexual crimes committed both on and off duty.
Image caption The Courier leads with reaction to proposals in Dundee to create school faculties of unrelated subjects, such as art and home economics, and to scrap the role of principal teacher.
Image caption The Daily Star reports on a possible vote to strike by brewery delivery drivers. Industrial action could see pumps running dry, the paper says, prompting "fears for beers" as the headline puts it.

