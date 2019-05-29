Scotland

Scotland's papers: Labour 'meltdown' and doctor's machete terror

  • 29 May 2019
Image caption The National's front page claims the Labour Party is in "meltdown" after calls for Richard Leonard to consider his position after two MSPs quit his front bench team.
Image caption The Scotsman also focuses on Labour Party rows after what its headline calls "disastrous" EU election results. The paper also covers the news that Tony Blair's former spin doctor Alastair Campbell was expelled from Labour on Tuesday after revealing he voted Lib Dem in the elections.
Image caption The Herald features the resignations from the Scottish Labour front bench and also reports on "record level" NHS waiting times. The NHS needs more staff and more resources to tackle the problem, says the paper.
Image caption "Labour's day of shame", says the Scottish Daily Mail's headline. The paper reports on the UK's human rights watchdog's decision to launch an investigation into claims of anti-Semitism in the party. Meanwhile, the front page previews columnist Sarah Vine's opinion piece on the Tory leadership bid by her husband, Environment Secretary Michael Gove.
Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faces a "party mutiny", according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says a row over his Brexit policy, an anti-Semitism investigation and senior party figures publicly backing the Lib Dems have collectively "threatened to engulf his leadership". Meanwhile, the paper reports that Malaysia could return hundreds of tons of plastic to the UK.
Image caption The Times focuses on the Tory leadership contest. It says Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has faced a backlash over his warning that a no-deal Brexit would be "political suicide" for the party. Meanwhile, the paper reports that three London properties worth more than £80m have been frozen by anti-corruption investigators.
Image caption The Sun reports on masked robbers who threatened to chop off a doctor's head with a machete during a robbery at his luxury home in East Kilbride.
Image caption The Daily Star heralds the return of TV comedy series Gavin and Stacey for a one-off Christmas special. It welcomes the news by referencing character Nessa's catchphrase: "Tidy!"
Image caption According to the Press and Journal, police investigators looking into the disappearance of Renee Macrae and her three-year-old son Andrew more than 40 years ago, flew to Spain last week to conduct an interview with a "key witness".
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition reports that waiting times at NHS Tayside are some of the worst in Scotland. About 30% of patients do not receive treatment within the legally-binding targets, says the paper.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports on Scottish Conservative proposals to introduce "whole life" sentences, which are currently prohibited in Scotland.

