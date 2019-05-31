Pay deal reached in college lecturers dispute

Image caption College lecturers staged a series of strikes in recent months

A deal has been reached in the long-running pay dispute by college lecturers.

It follows fresh talks between union leaders in the EIS Further Education Lecturers' Association and employers.

The deal will mean an improved pay offer - although it still falls short of the union's initial demands.

College lecturers across Scotland have taken part in several 24 hour strikes in recent months and recently stepped up action on other days.

The union will urge its members to accept the new deal.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "Whilst the improved offer falls short of our original ambition, it is a significant improvement on where we were only a few weeks ago.

"The EIS-FELA executive was clear that this is the best offer available through negotiation, without further significant strike action being required.

"It has agreed to recommend acceptance on that basis, although members will have the option of voting to continue with industrial action."

Concessions made

Employers organisation Colleges Scotland will meet on Wednesday 5 June to determine whether to ratify the terms of the pay, terms and conditions deal.

Chief executive Shona Struthers said both sides had made concessions during the protracted negotiations.

She added: "Colleges' improved offer to the EIS-FELA puts £1,900 more into every lecturer's pocket in return for agreement on terms and conditions."

Ms Struthers said this was "in addition to the substantial financial gains for most lecturers from the harmonisation deal already agreed".