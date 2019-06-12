Scotland

Scotland's papers: Johnson tax plans and BBC backlash

  • 12 June 2019
Image caption Conservative leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson's first major economic policy has been savagely attacked by his rivals, reports The Scotsman, after he announced plans to raise the 40p tax rate for those earning more than £50,000. The paper also features an interview with TV presenter Jim McColl, who has accused the BBC of "betrayal" over changes to The Beechgrove Garden.
Image caption Hundreds of patients suffering from chronic pain are being forced to wait longer than 18 weeks for a first appointment, according to The Herald. The paper also reports the UK government has been accused of "outsourcing austerity" after the BBC announced it was to scrap free licence fees for over-75s.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with Conservative leadership contender Andrea Leadsom's failure to rule out a second referendum on Scottish independence. The paper also covers the "full scale rebellion" after the BBC's licence fee announcement.
Image caption Boris Johnson is set for a "titanic clash" with Brussels by insisting the UK must leave the EU by 31 October, according to the Scottish Daily Express. In other news TV presenter Susanna Reid has backed the paper's campaign against the BBC pension reforms.
Image caption The i describes Boris Johnson as the "Prime Minister in waiting" as he prepares to formally launch his leadership campaign.
Image caption MPs in favour of remaining in the EU are set to try and derail Boris Johnson's bid for a no-deal Brexit as the former foreign secretary formally launches his bid to become the next prime minister.
Image caption The National features an exclusive report on Nicola Sturgeon's visit to Brussels. The paper quotes the first minister in its headline, which states: "Scotland wants to stay in Europe."
Image caption A petition calling on the BBC to axe plans to scrap free licence fees for over 75s has been signed by more than 230,000 people, reports the Scottish Sun. It also covers the release from prison of former MP Natalie McGarry ahead of her appeal against her fraud conviction.
Image caption Oxfam has been given three weeks to reform in the wake of the Haiti sex scandal or risk losing millions in aid money, according to The Times. It also features a report on a cross party bid to prevent a Brexiteer prime minister.
Image caption The Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire edition of the Press and Journal leads with the first gas flow from a new £3.5bn North Sea field that operators say will eventually supply 5% of the UK's consumption.
Image caption The father of a woman who was allegedly murdered in Angus has described her as his "little angel", reports the Angus & The Mearns edition of The Courier. It also carries a report on a new fundraising drive for the Montrose Playhouse cinema.
Image caption The Daily Star features a striking image of rain clouds over the north Devon coast as it reports two months of rain is set to fall in just one day in the area.
Image caption The Daily Record splash features a picture of former Hamilton footballer Richard Roy posing with a dead iguana. The paper reports on claim by his wife made on social media that he would eat it "later".

