Virgin Trains is advising customers not to travel between Scotland and England, after a fallen tree closed the west coast main line north of Carlisle.

The rail operator said ongoing disruption on the east coast main line made it impossible for passengers to use the route as an alternative.

Network Rail said it had engineers on site attempting to repair the damage.

The problems on the east coast main line were caused by damage to overhead lines and a fatality near Newcastle.

Virgin Trains said the services on the west coast main line were delayed as a result of the fallen tree between Carlisle and Lockerbie.

A spokesman for the firm said: "The closure of our route to Scotland is causing significant disruption and we want to apologise to all our customers affected by this.

"We're doing our best to help people complete their journeys but would advise anyone who has not set off on their journey to either wait until the disruption has cleared, travel tomorrow or get a refund."