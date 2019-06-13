Scotland

Scotland's papers: Cannabis oil row and boiling bedbugs

  • 13 June 2019
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the BBC Disclosure story about a former police officer who smuggles cannabis oil into Scotland to help her ill son. Lisa Quarrell travels to the Netherlands to bring back the product to give to six-year-old Cole, who has severe epilepsy.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Glasgow City Council has bought two washing machines for a school in a bid to end a four-year fight against bedbugs, according to The Herald. The paper also reports on the launch of Boris Johnson's bid to become the next prime minister.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption Chancellor Phillip Hammond has warned Boris Johnson is driving the UK to a Brexit "cliff edge" by pledging to bring the country out of the EU by the 31 October deadline, according to The Scotsman. The paper also reports Scotland's birth rate between January and March was the second lowest since records began.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports Boris Johnson's "one mission" is to secure Brexit in four months' time. A sketch on the launch of his leadership campaign calls him a "prime minister in waiting" and claims, unlike Theresa May, "he can lift your heart".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads with a warning from Boris Johnson that politicians who bid to block Brexit will face "mortal retribution".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims victory in its campaign to improve pay rates for postmasters after the UK government pledged to hold a review to prevent a wave of branch closures.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times claims the Conservative leadership frontrunner "won't rule out suspending parliament" in a bid to force through Britain's exit from the European Union. The paper also reports Scotland will become the first country in the UK to pass a law to allow people to define their transgender history under changes to the census.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National accuses Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson of "rewriting history" by claiming the SNP would need to win an outright majority to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with a report about a 15-year-old boy who has been charged by police after sharing a video of pupils allegedly having sex in a school toilet. The paper also reports on the fallout from what it calls a "sick acid jibe" by comedian Jo Brand's on BBC Radio 4's programme.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier focuses on the BBC's decision to scrap free television licence fees for most over 75-year-olds from next year. The paper reports the move will affect nearly 19,000 pensioners in the region.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire edition of the Press and Journal leads with the trial of a tipper truck driver who is accused of knocking down and killing a colleague.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star focuses on Comic Relief's decision to stop sending celebrities to Africa after the charity became embroiled in a "white saviour" row last year.

