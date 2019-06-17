Image copyright Getty Images

Police are warning that problems are affecting the telephone services across a large area of the east of Scotland.

They are urging people in the affected area to use mobile phones to dial 999 if they face an emergency situation.

If that does not work, they are advised to flag down an emergency vehicle or got to the nearest police station, hospital, fire or ambulance station.

The outage is affecting West Lothian, Falkirk, West Stirlingshire, North Lanarkshire and the west of Edinburgh.

Police said they were informed of the problems by BT Group, which is working to restore the service as soon as possible.

'Check neighbours'

It is not known what caused the issue.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "If you have an emergency, you should where possible use a mobile telephone to call 999.

"If this does not work, flag down any emergency service vehicle that is not using their blue lights, or go to the nearest police station, hospital, fire or ambulance station to report the emergency.

"Police patrols are out in the affected areas and a multi-agency response has been initiated.

"In the first instance, relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people in effected areas are asked to check on them more frequently, as their assistance alarms may not operate correctly.

"We will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information."