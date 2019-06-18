Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than a third of Scotland's households are occupied by a single person

More people than ever are living on their own in Scotland.

The latest government statistics show the number of households is rising - and increasing numbers of those are occupied by single people.

More than a third of households in Scotland are filled by single occupants, about 885,000 people.

An ageing population and an increase in younger people living alone are among the reasons for the change.

The number of households in Scotland rose to 2.48 million in 2018, according to new figures published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The report "Estimates of Households and Dwellings in Scotland, 2018" shows that over the last 10 years the number of households in Scotland has grown by about 139,000 (6%).

Image copyright NRS Image caption One person households are increasing

Households consisting of only one person have been the most common type in Scotland since 2010 and now make up more than a third of households.

The figures are put together each year to help planners, especially local authorities, to make decisions on housing provision and to organise things like waste collection, community care and risk analysis by Fire and Rescue Services.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rise in one-person households is partly down to the ageing population

With the number of people living alone on the up, housing charity Shelter said this information should encourage house builders to change the kind of properties they offer.

It said policy makers and house builders needed to catch up with this demand for different types of housing which will only get more intense as these demographic changes continue.

The number of households has increased in every council area over the last 10 years, with the greatest relative increases occurring in Midlothian (16%) and the Orkney Islands (13%).