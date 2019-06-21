Image copyright Getty Images

Workers at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) have called off the first of three planned one-day strikes.

Members of the Unite union had been due to walk out next Wednesday in a dispute over staff restructuring.

The union had said staff were left in unsuitable roles and a redundancies agreement was breached. The SQA said it was "committed" to addressing issues.

Unite has now confirmed the walkout will not go ahead after reaching a series of agreements with the SQA.

Two more one-day strikes had also been planned for 22 July and 6 August - which is exam results day.

'Step forward'

The union said it would review its position in the week beginning 8 July and further strike action "remains a possibility if significant progress is not made".

Unite's Alison MacLean said the union was "confident that the agreement reached with the SQA is a significant step forward".

She added: "Unite has always been committed to resolving this dispute, which has caused unnecessary anxiety for pupils and parents.

"It has also been an extremely difficult time for all Unite members and all staff across the SQA.

"We believe the joint agreement puts in place a framework which can finally end this dispute, which is why strike action is called off for next week.

"But, to be clear, the dispute is not formally over and we will continue to monitor progress. Actions speak louder than words."