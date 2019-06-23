Scotland

Scotland's papers: Call to release Boris tape and airport scanner fears

  • 23 June 2019
Image caption Most of Sunday's front pages, including the Sunday National, lead for a second day on reports of police being called to the London home where Boris Johnson lived with his partner after neighbours overheard a loud row between the couple.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports on two Tory leadership polls commissioned by the paper before and after Friday's incident. It found that Mr Johnson's lead of 8% over his rival Jeremy Hunt decreased to 3% after news of the row broke.
Image caption "Why won't Boris tell us what happened?" asks the Sunday Express, next to a picture of a troubled-looking Mr Johnson with his hand on his brow.
Image caption According to the Sunday Post, workers standing in for striking scanner staff during recent industrial action at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports missed hundreds of potentially suspicious items.
Image caption The Sunday Mail highlights a "network of secret nightclubs where drugs are sold and taken in full view of staff". The paper's journalists claim one of the "illegal" clubs - Checkmate - is a private members' chess club. It is also claimed that the building where the club nights are held is an art gallery.
Image caption A national watchdog has launched a new strategy to reduce gambling harm in Scotland - with a shift in emphasis away from the customer towards the industry taking greater responsibility, according to Scotland on Sunday.
Image caption The Herald on Sunday claims that a deadly measles outbreak could be just around the corner if the number of children receiving vaccines continues to fall. Levels of immunisation for some children have now reached their lowest level in a decade, the paper reports.

