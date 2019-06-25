Child MMR vaccination numbers fall

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of children in Scotland receiving the MMR vaccine by five years of age has fallen slightly in the last three months, official figures show.

By the end of March, the figure was 96.6% - down from 97% in the previous quarter.

Uptake rates of one dose of MMR by the age of five have remained above the government's 95% target since 2009.

NHS Scotland said overall rates remain high in Scotland, apart from the rotavirus vaccine.

The latest figures show more than 95% of children had received each routine immunisation by the time they were 12 months of age.

Uptake of rotavirus vaccine, which helps protect young children from infection that causes severe diarrhoea and vomiting, was 93.1% by 12 months of age.

This vaccine is given within strict age limits which, according to the NHS Scotland report, "explains the slightly lower uptake rate compared with other vaccines offered in the first year of life".

The figures also show:

By 24 months of age, 94.2% of children had received the Hib/MenC booster vaccine.

The uptake rate for the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) booster was also 94.2%.

Uptake of the MenB booster vaccine by 24 months has remained at 93.5%.

Uptake of one dose of MMR vaccine by 24 months of age remained unchanged this quarter at 93.6%.

'We're now happy with the jags'

Image caption Jake Sykes' parents chose against having him vaccinated as a baby

Fife teenager Jake Sykes has had his MMR vaccinations at the age of 16 after his parents decided against it when he was a baby.

His father Paul said his son's childhood allergy to nuts, eggs and dairy raised their concerns because some of the vaccines used egg proteins.

But they have since had their fears allayed.

Mr Sykes, of Cupar, said: "At the time, we were living in London and there was a fear that MMR might cause autism.

"But that link, I think, has been disproven and now we're happy for him to get the jags.

"With the increase in cases of mumps and measles and things like that, we thought it was a good thing to get it done now."

What is a vaccination?

The NHS says vaccines work by making people produce antibodies to fight disease without actually infecting them with it.

It says the immune system of a vaccinated person who comes into contact with the disease will recognise it, and immediately produce the antibodies to fight it.

According to the health service:

Vaccinations are "quick, safe and extremely effective"

Children who have been vaccinated against a disease can fight it off better

If a child is not vaccinated, they are at higher risk of catching - and becoming very ill from - the illness.

Source: NHS