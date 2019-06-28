Queen gets Gaelic welcome at school

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Queen receives a posy of flowers from Archie Wilson

The Queen has received a Gaelic welcome to Scotland from school pupils in Cumbernauld.

Greenfaulds High School is the centre for Gaelic medium education in the North Lanarkshire council area.

It currently has about 90 of its 1,400 pupils being educated in the language.

The Queen visited the school at the start of a week of engagements in Scotland and presented awards to pupils as well as hearing a performance by North Lanarkshire Schools' Pipe Band.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Greenfaulds High School is the centre for Gaelic medium education in the North Lanarkshire council area

Pupils Hannah Russell, 14, and Breagha Miller, 15, greeted the Queen in Gaelic and then translated the message as she entered the building.

Hannah, of Airdrie, said: "I was nervous but it was an honour.

"Gaelic is really important to us, so to speak it to the Queen is a big honour.

"She made us feel really comfortable."

Breagha, also from Airdrie, added: "She was really nice. I was really nervous but fine when she came in."

Image copyright PA Media

Isla Duke, a primary six pupil from nearby Condorrat Primary School, gave a confident Gaelic poetry recital on stage before East Dunbartonshire Schools' String Ensemble performed Ashokan Farewell.

Condorrat primary one pupil Archie Wilson presented the Queen with a posy of flowers, alongside teenagers Elise McCormick and Cameron MacIndoe.

Elise, 16, from Cumbernauld, said: "It's an honour, it's something I never imagined happening to me.

"It's something I will remember for the rest of my life.

"She just spoke to me about my education and how it must be such a great place to learn in Greenfaulds."

The Queen left the building while the South Lanarkshire Big Band played, and she waved to members of the public who were cheering and waving flags.