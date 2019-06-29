Scotland

Scotland's newspapers: IT project problems 'cost public purse £250m'

  • 29 June 2019
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with research by the Scottish Conservatives which found that failures in implementing public sector IT contracts have cost the taxpayer more than £250m.
Image caption The Scotsman says the report comes after a report last week found an IT project with no clear budget case left Scotland's public sector pension body with a £23m budget gap. A spokesman for Finance Secretary Derek Mackay told the paper it had introduced a new system for managing IT contracts projects worth more than £5m.
Image caption Britain could be "crippled" by its first national rail strike in 20 years, according to The Herald. It reports that the industry's biggest union is moving to ballot members in a row over pensions.
Image caption The Daily Record reports that a woman who died after escaping a buring car was a mother-of-four from Livingston. Police have said they are treating her death as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.
Image caption Scottish police officers have lost a legal battle to halt disciplinary procedures over claims they shared offensive content on social media, according to the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption The Times leads with claims that civil servants are becoming increasingly concerned about Jeremy Corbyn's health. It reports that he may be forced to stand down as Labour leader because he is not "physically or mentally" up to the job.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the BBC paid its on-air staff a total of £157m last year - £10m more than the year before.
Image caption The BBC is also the focus of The National's front page, which reports on claims that a controversial comment allegedly made by Boris Johnson while he was foreign secretary was edited out of a documentary.
Image caption Claims that Scotland's Gaelic TV channel is under-funded and showing too many repeats leads the Inverness, Highlands and Islands edition of the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Courier reports that teachers are threatening industrial action over controversial plans to introduce faculties in Dundee high schools.
Image caption A story about former footballer Paul Gascoigne leads The Star's front page.

