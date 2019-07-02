Scotland

Scotland's papers: Stowaway 'lands in sunbather's garden'

  • 2 July 2019
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a stowaway who fell 3,500ft and landed in garden - as the house's tenant sunbathed just 3ft away. The paper reports the migrant plunged from the landing gear bay of a Kenya Airways plane as it was lowering its wheels to land at Heathrow.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the stowaway story and reports the sunbather had a narrow escape after the body landed at speed in the back garden of a house in Clapham, south London. The paper also features a picture of a stunned Coco Gauff, 15, after she defeated tennis legend Venus Williams on the opening day of Wimbledon.
Image caption The Daily Record reports the mother of Alesha MacPhail will celebrate the six-year-old's life on the first anniversary of her murder. Georgina Lochrane told the paper: "Today just remember her. She would want everyone to be happy."
Image caption Students living in Scotland who want to study medicine will be given priority over those from other parts of the UK, according to The Scotsman. The paper reports the scheme will result in 100 extra Scottish-domiciled students over the next three years.
Image caption The Herald also leads with reforms designed to boost the number of Scottish medical students. The paper explains the plan is part of a drive to reduce a "chronic shortage" of GPs across the country.
Image caption The i reports Scottish universities are worried about "unequal treatment" following the announcement that Scottish applicants for medical degrees will be given priority over those living in the rest of the UK.
Image caption The Times also carries the GP story but leads with the protests in Hong Kong which saw democracy activists break into parliament in a bid to challenge communist rule.
Image caption The National claims Brexit "finally delivers a big boost for Yes". The paper reports the recent increase in support for independence is down to Scots who voted Remain.
Image caption Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has warned Brussels he will walk away from Brexit talks if the EU does not give ground by the end of September, according to the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption Conservative leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson is considering proposals to "shrink" the size of the Cabinet if he becomes prime minister later this month. The paper also features a picture of protestors in Hong Kong, many of whom carried umbrellas to protect themselves against tear gas.
Image caption The Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire edition of the Press & Journal leads with tributes to a young farm worker who died in a car crash on the A96 just days before her 21st birthday.
Image caption The Perth & Perthshire edition of The Courier leads with the "suspicious" disappearance of two golden eagles. Charlie and Adam vanished five hours and 3.4km apart and neither of their trackers are working. BBC presenter Chris Packham described the circumstances as "inexplicable".
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a call for TV presenter Jeremy Kyle to face prosecution after the apparent suicide of one of his guests.

