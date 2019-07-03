Scotland

Scotland's papers: May's devolution 'review' and drugs war 'lost'

  • 3 July 2019
Image caption Several front pages carry the story of Theresa May's "parting shot" to Scotland: a review of devolution. The Scotsman says the outgoing PM will warn Tory leadership candidates of the risk to the United Kingdom from a no-deal Brexit in a speech here on Thursday. She will announce a review of devolution that will recommend improvements to inter-governmental relations, with the Union under increasing strain from the UK's EU departure.
Image caption The i continues the theme, saying the speech is designed to "burnish her credentials as a champion of the Union" ahead of her departure from Downing Street. The paper claims the move comes amid forecasts that a no-deal Brexit would bolster support for a fresh independence referendum in Scotland.
Image caption The National claims the review is expected to assess UK government departments in order to determine if they work in the best interests of devolution. The story reports Nicola Sturgeon's response, that it is "a desperate act by a Prime Minister who has shown zero respect for the Scottish Parliament".
Image caption Wednesday's Daily Record leads with a call from top police officer Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson who wants Scottish MPs to have the "confidence and courage" to switch approach and view drug abuse as a health crisis instead of a crime. He says the criminal justice system is effectively "hastening the death" of many drug addicts.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads on the same story, but highlights a different view. Retired police inspector Jim Duffy believes the war on drugs in Scotland is lost and that the country does not have one drug-free town. He urges ministers to legalise narcotics to take control away from organised crime groups.
Image caption The Times reports Steve Johnson's comments that the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 is "a relic that is ripe for reform".
Image caption The scrapping of free BBC TV licenses for over-75s makes the front of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper calls the release of yesterday's BBC salary list a "kick in the teeth" for those who will lose the benefit. The list showed a rise in pay of £11m for on-screen stars.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express is equally outraged, saying the corporation is "under fire" after revealing it paid out more than £159m to presenters. Like many of the other Scottish papers, the Express also carries a picture of Scottish rugby legend and MND campaigner Doddie Weir receiving his OBE from the Queen in Edinburgh yesterday.
Image caption The licence fee comparison is also made in The Daily Telegraph, which claims Prime Minster Theresa May has "demanded" to know how the BBC can justify the wage rises.
Image caption A Scottish university's deal with a Korean pharmaceutical company to develop a new drug which could slow down the onset of Parkinson's disease is the Herald's top story. Scientists at Dundee University believe they can treat the disease so that it becomes a chronic condition patients can live with long-term, instead of a degenerative disease.
Image caption The Courier's Perth edition highlights a Scottish hustings for Tory leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt in Perth on Friday. It is their only Scottish face-to-face debate.
Image caption A dramatic description of a series of ram-raids is the lead in the P&J. A court heard that a car was driven at police by Martin Youngson, who targeted a string of businesses in Peterhead and Aberdeen using a stolen Mitsubishi Shogun.
Image caption The front page of the Edinburgh Evening News shows a "golden" handshake between Hibs' new owner, US businessman Ronald Gordon, and previous owner Sir Tom Farmer. Mr Gordon tells the paper there should be no limit to the Easter Road club's ambition, revealing the ultimate goal has to be winning the Premiership title.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland runs with an exclusive about new "Carry On" films. It says says a series of new versions will be "full of innuendo". The paper reports that those behind a reported return of the film franchise will make the films "as saucy as ever".

