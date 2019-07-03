Image caption Ms Faulds' West Highland terrier Maverick led the procession out of the church

The funeral has taken place of a Kilmarnock woman whose body was found in the Galloway Forest last month.

Emma Faulds, 39, was discovered in remote woodland six weeks after she was last seen in Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Ross Willox, 39, was charged with Ms Faulds' murder in May, while she was still missing, and remanded in custody.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the New Laigh Kirk in Kilmarnock to pay their respects, before a service at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium.

Ms Faulds' West Highland terrier Maverick, wearing a blue bow tie, was at the front of the procession out of the church.

The family of Ms Faulds recently thanked the local community for their support "during this desperately sad and painful time".

Image caption Undertakers prepare to move the coffin of Ms Faulds into the church