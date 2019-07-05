Your pictures of Scotland: 28 - 5 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 June and 5 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.

Image caption Alasdair MacKenzie sent this pic of a polar bear enjoying a dip in the pool with a frozen melon at the Highland Wildlife Park

Image caption Anna Hamilton stopped off at this stunning beach near Castletown while doing the Northcoast 500

Image caption Anna Henley's garden in Edinburgh was "hoaching" with painted lady butterflies

Image caption A small gang of resting Meerkats at Heads of Ayr, photographed by Bryan Wark

Image caption Cameron Ward took this pic from Lunderson Bay in Gourock

Image caption The Isle of Rum through an arch of worn rock formations, snapped by Arthur Campbell

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Brian Henderson took this photo of the Queensferry Crossing from his boat Talu in the middle of the Forth

Image caption Passengers on the Arran ferry enjoy the late afternoon sun. Photograph by David Rawlings.

Image caption Joseph Mallon having an evening sun dance on the beach at Arisaig. Photo sent by his dad David.

Image caption This angry black-backed gull was trying to chase off an eagle in the Sound of Mull. Rob Kay took the photo from the deck of a sailing boat on its way to St Kilda.

Image caption Murray Herbert sent this photo and him and his wife Anne kayaking from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan. It was taken by his daughter Catriona.

Image caption Emma Sharp had the whole of Balloch Park to herself last Wednesday evening

Image caption Roy Whittaker reckons Largs Bay looks like somewhere in the Caribbean in this photo.

Image caption PC Murdoch having a laugh near Greyfriars Bobby in Edinburgh. Photographed by George Current while on the Oor Wullie's Big Bucket Trail

Image caption A Highland cow in front of Kilchurn Castle in the Highlands, photographed by Giovanni Pileri

Image caption This cat was enjoying a nap in Plockton. Photo sent by Gordon Ford.

Image caption Tomasz Jablonski sent this photograph, which was taken at Spey Bridge.

Image caption Mid summers night at Whalsay in Shetland, captured by Ian Reid.

Image caption Highland Cows cooling down in Loch Lomond. Photo by James Martin.

Image caption Morag Wilson sent this pic of her young labrador Meg having a rest after walking up Struie Hill.

Image caption Dave Wiseman rescued this young tit after it stunned itself by flying into the window of his home near Kilmarnock. It flew off again a few minutes later and rejoined its watching parent.

Image caption These anglers were enjoying some success at Lintrathen Loch near Kirriemuir. Photo by Malcolm McBeath, who was out looking for ospreys.

Image caption Sunset over the sea on Portobello Beach photographed by Malcolm Parnell.

Image caption Marina Bruce's dog Rahhal - a rescue saluki/azawakh mix from the UAE - enjoying an ice cream at Musselburgh.

Image caption Lightning at Udny in Aberdeenshire captured by Richard Holt.

Image caption The sun rising at Ben Lomond at 04:30, photographed by Scott Robinson

Image caption Sheila Carswell had a great day out in the hills on Arran. This was taken heading towards the Portcullis Buttress and Cir Mhor.

