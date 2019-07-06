Scotland

Scotland's newspapers: Hunt's indyref2 'snub' and Johnson 'rattled'

  • 6 July 2019
Image caption The Tory leadership hustings coming to Perth dominates many of Scotland's front pages. The Scotsman leads with Jeremy Hunt "turning up the pressure" on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon by saying he would not grant a second referendum on Scottish independence even if the SNP wins a majority at the next Holyrood elections in 2021.
Image caption The Herald says Mr Hunt's leadership rival Boris Johnson was "dogged with questions over his character" as he set out his case as the defender of the Union. It reports how one female Conservative activist asked him whether a good prime minister had to be a "loyal husband and father".
Image caption The Daily Mail says leadership frontrunner Mr Johnson has vowed to defend the UK "with every breath in my body". Mr Johnson has told Tory members that preserving the Union is more important to him than delivering Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph goes on the same line, with Mr Johnson warning he will oppose indyref2 and insisting that preserving the Union will be his main priority if he becomes prime minister.
Image caption "I'm willing to take a pay cut to become PM," is the headline in the i newspaper. The paper says Mr Johnson "came unstuck" when asked about his wealth, and features a picture of the leadership candidate struggling to put on a boiler suit on a visit to BAE Systems in Glasgow.
Image caption Mr Johnson is set for a "landslide" win in the race for Number 10, suggests a poll in The Times. The paper also features a story about "one of the British establishment's richest and most powerful figures" who has been granted secrecy orders preventing details of alleged sexual harassment and assault claims becoming public. The man, whose name is blacked out on the paper's front page, denies the accusations.
Image caption The Courier's Perthshire edition leads with Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt both vowing to boost the Tayside economy during the hustings event in Perth on Friday evening. The paper says the "fight to protect the Union" took centre stage as the men laid out their credentials to be the next PM.
Image caption The National also reports on Boris Johnson saying he would opt for the Union over Brexit when asked which he would choose. With Mr Hunt also vowing to do everything he could to block Scottish independence, the paper leads with the headline, "Scotland needs another choice".
Image caption Elsewhere, The Sun claims that the Duke of Sussex is the "driving force" behind a decision to register baby Archie's birth on a private royal register, concealing the identity of his godparents. "Tot secret," the paper exclaims.
Image caption The duke and duchess could face a "public backlash" over the private christening ceremony, warns the Daily Express. A poll commissioned by the paper suggests 82 per cent of the public disagrees with their decision.
Image caption The Daily Record reports on the families of three young men who took their own lives backing a bid to halt the rise on teenage suicides. New figures have revealed that suicide rates have doubled in eight years, sparking a "crusade" to see better mental health services rolled out in secondary schools.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with what it calls the "last picture" of John McCririck, the horse racing pundit who died on Friday. Alongside the picture, which shows Mr McCririck looking frail in a "Make America Great Again" cap, the paper says he was a "lost soul" whose life fell apart after he lost his TV job.
Image caption The Press and Journal's north-east edition says education bosses are considering whether school pupils in Aberdeenshire could be taught with the use of video conference calls and podcasts in a bid to tackle teacher shortages.

