Scotland

Scotland's papers: Mental health boost for women who give up alcohol

  • 9 July 2019
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Women who give up alcohol see their mental health improve to the level of lifelong teetotalers within four years, according to The Herald. The paper's lead story is based on a study which also found that non-drinkers are less likely to experience mental health problems.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption An Indian family who experienced racial hatred on their first holiday to Scotland make the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News, along with a 14-year-old boy from Balerno who survived a shark attack in the Bahamas.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption US President Donald Trump's reaction to UK diplomatic memos describing his administration as "inept" leads several of the papers. The Times says Mr Trump "severed relations" with Sir Kim Darroch after the emails leaked, "in effect instructing Britain to replace its ambassador early".
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption "What a mess you made," is the headline in the i newspaper, reporting Mr Trump's words to Mrs May. The paper says Trade Secretary Liam Fox plans to apologise in person to Ivanka Trump at a scheduled meeting in Washington.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption Government plans to prevent repeated investigations into the past behaviour of army veterans in Afghanistan and Iraq does "not go far enough", reports the Scottish Daily Express. The paper leads with comments from a former minister who wants further protection for soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The damaging effects of "thinspiration" is the focus of the Scottish Daily Mail as the paper reports social media is causing young people to develop eating disorders. Image-driven platforms such as Instagram are responsible for causing mental health problems for young people, according to the paper's lead story.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption "Toxic air" is the focus of The Scotsman's front page as a study suggests pollution prematurely ages the lungs and increases the risk of chronic lung disease. The paper reports the average set of lungs will age by a further four years over a person's lifetime because of particulate pollution.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with "traffic choas" in Dundee following a road closure that led to drivers having to turn back on their journeys from Angus. The congestion has prompted calls for a city bypass and claims that the A90 is "no longer fit for purpose".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with an image of a convicted rapist walking free on a Kilmarnock street after he won an appeal against his latest conviction. Andrew Anderson allegedly told the paper he would be seeking compensation for the time he spent in prison.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption Aberdeen City Council is being urged to do away with a £150,000-a-year job in order to pay for "vital services" such as grass cutting and pothole repairs, according to The Press and Journal. Opposition party the SNP have questioned why the job still exists after several months have passed with the post unoccupied, the paper reports.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National's lead story focuses on the Labour first minister of Wales' comments that support for the union is not unconditional. Mark Drakeford said he could be open in the future to backing Welsh independence, a comment that was picked up by the SNP's Ian Blackford as he challenged Richard Leonard over Scottish independence.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on a promise by Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson - a columnist for the paper - to resolve the pensions dispute that is causing hospital waiting lists to rise. The paper also reports that Scotland Yard is planning to use a military-style drone to catch speeding drivers.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with claims from the girlfriend of Alesha MacPhail's dad, Toni McLachlan, who said she will protect the murdered six-year-old's memorial. The paper reports islanders on Bute have called for the pink bench for to be removed because it frightened children.
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption And The Daily Star of Scotland reports on the "car-crash interview" that Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone gave to The Times, recounting that he was prepared to take a bullet for "crackpot Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin" and that he branded the Salisbury poisonings as "fake news".

