Scotland's papers: Ex-Aberdeen player 'saves friend from suicide'

  11 July 2019
Image caption Former Aberdeen and St Mirren star Lee Mair appears in the Daily Record's lead story after a friend told how the footballer saved him from suicide. Chris Loggie posted a troubled message on social media which prompted his old school friend to reach out.
Image caption Boris Johnson's allies have warned outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May that she must not "tie the hands" of her successor by appointing a new ambassador to the US, according to The Times. The paper quotes a senior ally of Mr Johnson saying the appointment is so important that it must be made by him if he becomes the next prime minister.
Image caption There is a similar message on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. It quotes Julian Lewis, the Tory chairman of the defence select committee and an ally of Mr Johnson, as expressing concern that Mrs May could be tempted to appoint someone into the "plum job" from her inner circle.
Image caption However "Boris backlash" is the focus of The Scotsman's lead story as the frontrunner was blamed for Sir Darroch's resignation after refusing to back him during Tuesday's debate. The paper reports diplomatic sources who said the ambassador felt he did not have Mr Johnson's confidence.
Image caption For the i newspaper, the resignation of Sir Kim has sent "shockwaves" through government and unleashed "fury" in the Civil Service.
Image caption Much like The Scotsman, "knives out for Boris" is The Herald's take as Mr Johnson is accused of having thrown Sir Darroch "under a bus" in order to further his chances at Number 10. The paper quotes the allegation from Sir Alan Duncan which came after the ambassador announced his resignation.
Image caption In other news, The Press and Journal leads with claims that a superjail in the north east is "rife" with bullying after staff shortages left the facility in "crisis". HMP and YOI Grampian - the replacement for HMP Peterhead and HMP Aberdeen - opened in 2014.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evenings News leads with convicted murderer William Begg, often referred to as the 'limbs in the loch' killer. The paper reports Begg, jailed for killing 18-year-old Barry Wallace in 1999, is attempting to access council information as he serves out his 20-year sentence.
Image caption Women in their 60s on average have one third of the pension that men typically have, according to the Scottish Daily Express. The "pension penalty" comes from working part-time hours to raise families, according to the paper.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads on news of the arrest of a man who climbed over the gates at Buckingham Palace. According to the paper, the 22-year-old was able to get into the palace's grounds and bang on doors in a "huge security breach".
Image caption "Alarming" news of a potential illegal cull is the focus of The Courier's front page after police were alerted to dozens of dead birds found at Loch Freuchie.
Image caption A study that finds fruit juice and fizzy drinks significantly raise the risk of cancer makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. According to the paper, as little as 100ml of juice a day - the equivalent of a small glass - increased the odds of the disease by 12%.
Image caption The National declares the "hypocrisy" of Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard as the paper claims the party continues to work with the Conservatives in local authorities across Scotland.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that Robbie Williams became "almost suicidal" over ghosts. According to the paper, the singer claimed they "messed with his hair" and sat beside him while he drove his car.

