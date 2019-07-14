Scotland

Scotland's newspapers: Festival sex 'fiends' and more Trump leaks

  • 14 July 2019
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with a sex attack which took place at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on Friday night. Under the headline "Hunt for TRNSMT sex fiends" the paper reports that the unnamed woman, 32, was reportedly grabbed by a man on her way to the toilet around 22:00 on Friday.
Image caption More leaked diplomatic emails from the former British ambassador to the US make the splash on the Scottish Mail On Sunday. The paper reports that Sir Kim Darroch claimed US President Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal to spite his predecessor Barack Obama in an act of "diplomatic vandalism". The revelations come amid a row over press freedom which has blown up since the original memos were reported.
Image caption The leaked emails also make the top story in The Sunday Times. The paper reports that Brexit Party chairman - the MEP Richard Tice - has been "embroiled" in the "Trump files" controversy after it emerged Mr Tice is in a relationship with the journalist who broke the original story. Isabel Oakeshott and Mr Tice have denied any role in the leak.
Image caption The leader of the Jewish community in Scotland, Ephrain Borowski, is calling on the Scottish Labour Party to be "more than a branch office" in fighting problems with anti-Semitism in the party, according to The Herald on Sunday. Mr Borowski tells the paper Richard Leonard is trying to lead the party "with one hand tied behind his back" as he is unable to take action against accused members.
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express claims Labour peers are preparing to "revolt" over the party's growing anti-Semitism row. The paper claims a letter is to be signed by a group from the House of Lords raising questions about Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the party. The paper, like many others, also pictures the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex together at Wimbledon.
Image caption In an exclusive in The Sunday National, David Mundell is accused of an "indefensible frittering away" of public money after new figures revealed a huge surge in spending during his time as Secretary of State for Scotland. The paper says the SNP is calling for an urgent review of Scotland Office finances following an analysis uncovering a dramatic rise in budgets, including for foreign travel and communications.
Image caption "Stupid Fuels" is the headline in the Sunday Mail. It refers to claims the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has "made a mockery" of Nicola Sturgeon's climate emergency declaration with vast numbers of air trips. The story claims SEPA has put staff on three domestic flights every day since the FM's announcement. The paper said the quango was failing to lead by example.
Image caption A Sunday Post exclusive tells the story of comedian Colin Higgins who is "laughing in the face of evil" after helping to bring his abusers to justice. The stand-up comic helped put paedophiles William Lauchlan and Charles O'Neil in prison and says that comedy "saved his life".
Image caption Scotland on Sunday's cover page focuses on what the paper calls "a divide within the LGBT community across the UK". The report explores differing opinions on trans rights and their effect on the movement.

