Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Drug death capital of the world'

  • 15 July 2019
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports Scotland is set to be named the worst drug death country in the world when new statistics are published on Tuesday. The paper reveals fatal overdoses are more common here than in the US.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports four people were killed on a deadly weekend on Scotland's roads. The paper said the death toll included two pedestrians who were hit by a car in Fife and a woman who was killed when a quad bike mounted a kerb in Glasgow.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with one of the weekend fatalities and reports the pedestrian killed by a quad bike was a 75-year-old woman. The paper also features a picture of Scots singer Lewis Capaldi, one of the headline acts at the Trnsmt festival in Glasgow.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express also focuses on the road deaths and features a picture of Austrian golfer Bernd Wiesberger who won the Scottish Open after beating Benjamin Hebert in a play-off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption The North-East edition of the Press & Journal leads with tributes to a teacher and mother-of-two who was killed in a crash on the outskirts of Ellon on Friday.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reports thousands of Scots homeowners face years of legal limbo over who will maintain their streets. The paper reveals as many as 10,000 new-build houses are on roads which have not been "adopted" by local councils because they are substandard.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The basement of Edinburgh's new children's hospital flooded at least twice due to drainage problems last year, according to The Scotsman. The new £150m building had been due to open last week but the transfer of services from the current Sick Kids Hospital was called off as the ventilation system in the critical care unit did not meet national standards.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports Scots would have "no faith" in Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and highlights a poll which states voter confidence in him is lower in Scotland than the rest of the UK.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Boris Johnson wants to make repairing relations with US President Donald Trump his first priority if he becomes Prime Minister, reports The Times. The paper also features a picture of Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic after his epic win over Roger Federer.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph features a picture of the triumphant England cricket team after their World Cup triumph over New Zealand at Lord's.
Image copyright The i
Image caption Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has warned the Middle Eastern nuclear powers could pose an "existential threat" to the world, according to The i.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Bosses at NHS Tayside have vowed patient safety will not be put at risk after health staff voted to strike over pay, reports the Dundee edition of The Courier.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports anti-German jokes will features in the new "lost" Dad's Army shows when they are broadcast later this year.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites