Image caption Scottish Golf's chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, said its 587 affiliated golf clubs needed to embrace change to attract new members

The attitudes and rules of some golf clubs in Scotland need to change in order to attract new players, according to the game's governing body.

Scottish Golf's chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, said a cultural change among the country's golf clubs was needed.

Scotland now has fewer than 190,000 registered golf players after years of decline in the amateur game.

Mr McKinlay is also pushing for the game to be prescribed on the NHS to help combat metal health problems.

Between 2005 and 2017, Scotland lost over 75,000 registered golf players - a drop of almost 29%.

Mr McKinlay, a former executive at the Scottish Football Association, said the fight to save the game must start with attracting younger players.

He told BBC Scotland: "If you say to a kid you have to dress up to go to the golf course, it's not going to happen - they're not going to do it.

"Or if you say to a kid, you can't use your mobile phone, that's not going to happen either.

"Some clubs will be determined to maintain their traditions and they are perfectly entitled to do that but do you know what? For the good of the future of your club, you need to embrace some of these things."

Image copyright Scottish Golf Image caption This Scottish Golf graph shows the sport is projected to lose nearly half of its registered players between 2007 and 2027

Scottish Golf last year outlined plans to attract 15,000 new female and junior members over the next three years.

Another plan to stop the decline, according to Mr McKinlay, focuses on trying to help clubs monetise the so called "nomad golfers" who take advantage of online deals that allows pay per play without membership.

"Like so many things in life, people are consuming the product in a different way," he said.

"It's important we acknowledge that, recognise that and find a way for them to be part of our environment as well."

Mental health boost

Elsewhere, Mr McKinlay said he had held talks with government agency Sport Scotland about the possibility of replicating projects in London where GPs prescribe golf rounds for patients with heart disease or respiratory problems.

He said: "My understanding is that there is social prescribing for sport but very much focused on walking and the gym, and more physical benefits.

"My view is, yes there's a physical aspect to golf, but I see a massive benefit to mental health - around depression.

"We all know we have huge problems with health in this country and I think golf could be a huge force for good in that."