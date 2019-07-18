Image copyright Getty Images

Strike action planned by workers at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has been called off.

The Unite union said the dispute over staff restructuring was over and two planned one-day strikes in July and August have been called off.

The August strike day had been due to take place on the same day the exam results were released.

Union bosses said "significant progress" had been made in talks with the SQA.

Unite had been unhappy that staff were left in unsuitable roles and a redundancies agreement was breached.

The union's regional industrial officer Alison MacLean said: "We are pleased that the dispute is now over and pay tribute to the support of our members who have stood firm through this very long and difficult dispute.

"The intervention of the Scottish government and the commitment from the SQA's incoming chief executive Fiona Robertson has been key to addressing the issues at the heart of this dispute."

A spokesman for the exams body said: "SQA welcomes Unite's decision to end the industrial dispute, and cancel all planned strike action.

"This outcome follows another constructive meeting between SQA management and Unite, and recognises the significant progress that has been made to address the issues raised by the union's members."