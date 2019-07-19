Scotland

Scotland's papers: SNP tax 'bailout' and Boris blow

  • 19 July 2019
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports the Treasury is set to provide the Scottish government with a £737m "bailout" to help fill a £1bn black hole in tax revenue. The paper also highlights a poll which reveals one in three people with dementia have been forced to sell their home to pay for care.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman reports the next prime minister will be prevented from suspending parliament to force through no-deal after a final Brexit defeat in the Commons for Theresa May. The paper also features a picture of Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre, who shot a three-under par 68 in the first round of the Open Championship in County Antrim.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports Chancellor Philip Hammond was one of the key figures behind Thursday's rebellion. It claims Mr Hammond texted fellow MPs to urge them to defy the three-line whip and vote to help block a no-deal Brexit.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports some cabinet ministers are preparing to quit before Conservative leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson becomes prime minister. The paper also reveals prescription pills are under review after a massive rise in the number of drugs deaths in Scotland.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i also leads on "Johnson's first defeat". The paper calls into question the comments Mr Johnson made about EU fishing rules while brandishing a kipper at a hustings in the leadership contest earlier this week.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption Boris Johnson, the favourite to succeed Theresa May, tells the Daily Express he would end the "cruel injustices" faced by people with dementia if he becomes prime minister. Mr Johnson also repeats his vow to reject any further delay to Brexit.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a mother who flouted the law to smuggle cannabis oil from Holland into Scotland for her epileptic son. Lisa Quarrell gave it to son Cole and says that within weeks, he could walk and talk again.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with an exclusive that rail bosses face pay cuts as delay times reach a five-year high. The paper also features a picture of golfer Rory McIlroy who started the Open as favourite only to card an eight-over par 79 in the first round.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says that an academic paper claiming indyref2 would hurt property investment was rejected by a journal for being poorly researched - only for it to feature heavily in the Scottish media.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption A Disney heiress has condemned the treatment of staff at its theme park in California amid claims some are so hard up they have to "search bins for food".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Dundee edition of The Courier reports funding to help drug addicts has been cut despite a record number of drugs-related deaths in Scotland last year.

