Scotland's papers: Drug deaths fears and seized tankers

  • 20 July 2019
Image caption The Herald leads with what it describes as a new Trainspotting generation, focusing on a 67% increase in drug deaths among people under the age of 24. The paper reports concerns from agencies working to tackle addiction that a new generation of drug users are being missed by support services.
Image caption Elsewhere, the seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf dominates the front pages, with the Daily Record reporting that the Stena Impero is operated by Clydebank-based firm Northern Marine Management.
Image caption Britain is heading for a military "showdown" with Iran following the seizures, according to the Daily Express. It notes that Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt was briefed in Whitehall at a Cobra security meeting.
Image caption The Scotsman reports how the Stena Impero had been en route to Saudi Arabia when it abruptly changed course and began sailing towards the Iranian island of Qeshm.
Image caption For the Scottish Daily Mail, the seizures edge the world closer to the "brink of conflict". The paper describes the incident as a "major escalation of tensions".
Image caption Pensions scams are costing British savers £4bn a year and are the "next big financial scandal", according to the Times. The paper says mis-selling cases have risen sharply since 2015.
Image caption The Press and Journal previews industrial action over pay at a string of airports across the north of Scotland, starting with a one-day strike Inverness Airport on Sunday.
Image caption The Courier leads with an alleged fraud case which saw a Fife doctor lose half of his home to a stranger after it is claimed a forged signature was found on sales documents.
Image caption The National leads with Finance Secretary Derek Mackay hitting out what he describes as a "ridiculously false" claim that the UK government had provided extra cash to cover a shortfall in Scottish income tax receipts.
Image caption And finally, loud fans at a Dad's Army TV recording were likened to rabid Brexiteers by one of the show's stars, according to the Daily Star.

