Scotland's papers: 'Can do Boris' and journey 'to insanity'

  • 24 July 2019
Image caption Almost every paper in Scotland, including local titles, has reports on new Conservative leader and soon to be Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Hanging by a thread" is the Edinburgh Evening News' take with an image of Mr Johnson stuck on a zip wire at London's Victoria Park during the 2012 Olympics.
Image caption However the Scottish Daily Express focuses on Mr Johnson's "can-do" spirit, reporting his promise to work "flat out" to get the UK out of the EU by 31 October. "Hang on to your hats...here comes Boris", the paper declares.
Image caption The Daily Record compares Mr Johnson's salute to slapstick comedian Benny Hill, branding him a "buffoon". The paper highlights how US President Donald Trump congratulated him following his leadership vote victory and predicts the UK will call him "Britain Trump".
Image caption "Welcome to Planet Boris everybody", writes The Herald's political editor who says "normal rules of political gravity do not apply". The paper also highlights that Ruth Davidson said she had "personal concerns" about what kind of PM he will be and would continue to criticise Mr Johnson if it was warranted.
Image caption The i focuses on some of the challenges the new prime minister faces, noting that while Mr Johnson has promised to unite the nation, some ministers have already resigned in reaction to his victory. Meanwhile, the paper reports that business chiefs are warning against a no-deal Brexit - a scenario Mr Johnson has accepted will happen if the UK cannot reach a new agreement with the EU by 31 October.
Image caption "Now bring us sunshine", declares the Scottish Daily Mail's front page, which focuses on Mr Johnson's promise to "re-energise" the nation and restore Britain's self belief. The new prime minister faces a "daunting in-tray", including a looming Brexit deadline, a crisis with Iran and reviving his party's electoral fortunes, but has pledged to end the Brexit paralysis and "banish negativity", the paper says.
Image caption Unlike its UK edition which hails Mr Johnson with "Hey Dude", a reference to remarks in his victory speech, The Scottish Sun paints him as "Bozz Lightfear". The paper quotes SNP MP Pete Wishart who said Mr Johnson as PM was "beyond insanity".
Image caption The Telegraph looks ahead to the appointment of Mr Johnson's cabinet, which the paper says will be mostly made up of Brexiteers. Among those in line for jobs are Priti Patel and Employment Minister Alok Sharma, with the new cabinet set to be the most ethnically diverse in history, the paper reports.
Image caption The Times also tips Ms Patel for a top job, reporting that she is on course to be home secretary. The 47-year-old Brexiteer was forced to quit as international development secretary in November 2017 over unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials. However, the future of Mr Johnson's leadership rival Mr Hunt is in doubt as he has resisted demotion from foreign secretary and turned down the post of defence secretary, the paper says.
Image caption The Scotsman highlights how Nicola Sturgeon will "accelerate plans" for a second independence vote in Scotland in light of Mr Johnson's victory. The first minister called on Boris Johnson to rule out a no-deal Brexit as she repeated her "profound concerns" about the prospect of him leading the country.
Image caption The National also leads with Ms Sturgeon's reaction, as well as predictions for Mr Johnson's first cabinet meeting. It comes following three resignations in the two hours that followed Mr Johnson's appointment - Education Minister Anne Milton, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and Justice Secretary David Gauke.
Image caption In other news The Press and Journal reports on plans to build news homes in an Aberdeen suburb. The vast development at Bridge of Don will include shops, community facilities and a modern football pitch, the paper says.
Image caption The Courier leads on the story of a painter who was electrocuted when the ladder he was standing on touched an overhead power cable.
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland is the only paper to steer clear of politics on its front page, instead leading on a story about Coronation Street stars slamming a tweet by scriptwriter Daran Little where he joked about how he gets a kick out of killing off soap characters.

