Image copyright Alexandar Campion Image caption Alexandar Campion captured a lightning strike in Altass in Sutherland

Lightning strikes have caused disruption for rail passengers in Scotland with several services delayed or cancelled.

Train passengers in the Highlands were held up due to damage to the signalling system between Inverness and Beauly.

Similar damage in the north of England caused delays to Caledonian Sleeper services between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Firefighters were also called to reports of a house struck by lightning in Fife.

Crews were alerted at about 05:30 to the incident on George Street, Markinch where a blaze had taken hold in the roof of a property.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised three fire engines and a height appliance to the scene, where crews extinguished a well-developed fire within the roof space of a detached two-storey property.

"There were no reported casualties. A single appliance remains at the scene."

Image copyright Jackie Dunbar Image caption A lightning fork lights up the night sky over Edinburgh

Rail firms said delays were ongoing but they were working to resume services.

ScotRail was forced to bring in replacement coach services between Inverness and Beauly, but later confirmed some trains were running again.

A spokesperson said on social media: "Some alterations will remain in place as some crew and units are currently out of position."

Meanwhile, Caledonian Sleeper apologised for delays of up to 1hr 40mins on the Glasgow/Edinburgh to Euston service.

A spokesperson tweeted: "We are working closely with Network Rail colleagues to monitor the situation and keep trains moving."

The Met Office said thunderstorms would continue to affect Scotland on Wednesday morning.

It comes after hundreds of people in Glasgow's west end were affected by a power cut.

SP Energy Networks said the blackout on Tuesday night hit customers in the G12 and G13 areas.

A spokesperson said it was due to a cable fault and was not connected to lightning.

