Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Boris the butcher's Brexit bloodbath'

  • 25 July 2019
Image caption The new Prime Minister handed the newspapers plenty of scope for a second day of memorable front pages as he culled the sitting cabinet and appointed his new team. The Herald describes the new Conservative leader as "Boris the butcher".
Image caption The National details "Boris's Brexit bloodbath" after the new leader sacked Scottish Secretary David Mundell and brought in a team of Brexiteers.
Image caption The Daily Record claims Nicola Sturgeon has "thrown down the gauntlet" to Boris Johnson, telling him that a second independence referendum is "essential". The report says the first minister wrote to the new PM within hours of his appointment.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail settles for "All guns blazing" as its headline as it describes the sacking of 17 ministers in day one of the Johnson premiership.
Image caption The Times Scotland coins the "Cabinet carnage" phrase on its front page as it reports on "five frenzied hours" of activity as the top personnel was decided.
Image caption Following up on its Buzz Lightyear triumph yesterday, the Scottish Sun brings a thunderstorm story and the Boris Johnson lead together in a Queen-inspired front page.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News uses the same storm picture, as it claims "the country is braced for damage and destruction".
Image caption "Brexiteers take over" is the i's front page headline. It describes Mr Johnson "sending critics to the backbenches" and also reports that the SNP has repeated its plan to hold a second independence vote.
Image caption "Stamping his authority on the new Cabinet" is how the Scottish Daily Express describes the "historic" events as it hails a "new era".
Image caption A simple headline "Boris begins..." joins a photo of the new PM outside 10 Downing Street on the front of The Scotsman. It highlights new jobs for Sajid Javid, Priti Patel and Dominic Raab and says Mr Johnson's first speech held an "aggressive" warning to the EU.
Image caption The Press and Journal zooms in on a statement in Mr Johnson's speech that said "Forget about the backstop, the buck stops here" as he claimed responsibility for what comes next.
Image caption The Courier's top story is about a new father in Dundee who was found dead just days after his premature baby daughter left hospital. The little girl had spent months in intensive care in Ninewells hospital.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland is most concerned with the heatwave currently covering parts of the UK. It describes gritters being used to stop roads melting and potentially the hottest day ever experienced in the UK.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites