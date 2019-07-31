Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Packed' festival plea and Harry's 'two kids pledge'

  • 31 July 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with concerns that Edinburgh's festivals have become "unnecessarily packed" into a small part of the city centre, putting as strain on businesses, transport and the local community. Fergus Linehan, the director of the Edinburgh International Festival, wants the capital to look to its waterfront area to ease "over-tourism" pressure.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with comments made by the Duke of Sussex in an interview with Vogue magazine. New dad Prince Harry's "two kids pledge" to help save the environment contrasts his stance to his brother Prince William who already has three children. "Only one sprog more at Frogmore," reads the headline, referring to Harry and Meghan's home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage.
Image caption The Daily Express also leads on Prince Harry, but focuses on comments he made in another part of the interview in which he speaks about "unconscious bias" and how it can lead to racist behaviour. The paper suggests the prince's comments could be interpreted as a "passionate defence" of Meghan, after being "wounded by attacks" on her. US-born Meghan, who is mixed race, has been subject to racist and sexist abuse in the UK since becoming the Duchess of Sussex.
Image caption The National accuses Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being "a fearty" after he refused to accept First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's challenge to face her in a televised Scottish independence debate. Mr Johnson is pictured during a visit to a farm in South Wales to promote his post-Brexit farming plans, giving the paper the opportunity to lead with the headline "Chicken meets farm animal".
Image caption The same picture is on the front of the i newspaper. And that gives the paper a chance to have a bit of fun with its headlines about his next trip - to Northern Ireland - starting with "Feathers fly over future of Ireland" and adding as a sub-headline "British and Irish leaders clash over peace process in game of Brexit chicken".
Image caption The Herald leads on criticism of Mr John Johnson over the sinking value of the pound. The paper says the PM was booed on his visit to Wales where he fuelled fears of a no-deal Brexit by saying avoiding one in October was now "very much up to" the other EU nations. Mr Johnson's Brexit strategy has been blamed by opponents for the value of sterling falling to a two-year low.
Image caption The Daily Record's front pages is dominated by the death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found outside a house in Lerwick. The paper names the woman as mother-of-two Tracy Walker.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Moray edition leads with the same story, reporting that a 31-year-old man and a woman aged 27 have been arrested in connection with the death. Detectives from the major investigations team have said their inquiries are ongoing.
Image caption The Daily Mail's front page follows up on its story from the previous day, about the police investigation into the alleged VIP paedophile ring that was sparked by lies invented by fantasist Carl Beech. On Tuesday, the Mail published a piece written by a former top judge criticising the police. Now the paper says victims of Beech - those who were falsely accused of child abuse, including ex-MP Harvey Proctor - are demanding a full investigation into the police probe.
Image caption Seven-time world motor racing champion Michael Schumacher has been watching Formula 1 on TV with his friends, according to the Daily Star. The German former Ferrari driver suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not been seen in public since. The Star says Schumacher's former boss, Jean Todt, says the pair watched the German Grand Prix together on Sunday.
Image caption Climate change features on the front page of the Times. The UK's 10 warmest years have all taken place since 2002 while none of the 10 coolest years have occurred since 1964, according to the Met Office's analysis of temperatures. Scientists hope the analysis - which studied all temperatures dating back to 1884 - will help convince climate change sceptics. Summer 2018 was the joint-hottest ever, along with 2006, the paper adds.
Image caption New Home Secretary Priti Patel has written in the Daily Telegraph, arguing that Facebook's plans to boost encryption on Messenger could make it easier for criminals such as terrorists or child abusers to communicate without being caught. Earlier this year, Facebook announced messages would be end-to-end encrypted, meaning even the social media giant itself will be unable to see them. Ms Patel says it would enable lawbreakers to hide their messages, and wants tech firms to give intelligence agencies "lawful access" to encrypted messages in exceptional cases.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition leads with calls to improve safety on a "notorious" Broughty Ferry road after five people were taken to hospital following a crash between a people carrier and a double-decker bus. The paper says an American tourist on a golfing holiday suffered serious injuries in the crash.

