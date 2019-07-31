Image caption

The Daily Express also leads on Prince Harry, but focuses on comments he made in another part of the interview in which he speaks about "unconscious bias" and how it can lead to racist behaviour. The paper suggests the prince's comments could be interpreted as a "passionate defence" of Meghan, after being "wounded by attacks" on her. US-born Meghan, who is mixed race, has been subject to racist and sexist abuse in the UK since becoming the Duchess of Sussex.