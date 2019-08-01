Scotland

Scotland's papers: Gun threat to school and booze cruises

  • 1 August 2019
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the arrest of a 16-year-old, who lives in Scotland but is on holiday in Poland, who is accused of posting an online message containing pictures of guns and threatening a Scottish school. The social media post was picked up by security services in the United States and the girl was tracked down by Polish police
Image caption A report on the new policy of minimum unit pricing for alcohol features on a number of front pages. The report concludes the policy has been implemented effectively but the i focuses on anecdotal evidence that people are trying to avoid the higher prices by buying alcohol in England
Image caption The Scotsman reports that some people who live in the south of Scotland are using supermarket online delivery services in England to bypass the higher prices north of the border
Image caption The Daily Express focuses on minimum pricing as well with reports of a stretched limousine service which offers revellers "party bus" tours to England to take advantage of the lower prices on some drinks
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads on how many people are out of work in Scotland, pointing out that more than 25% of homes in Glasgow have no working adults - the second highest figure in the UK
Image caption Rich investors buying up swathes of Scottish forestry is the lead story in the Times, which points out those buying the forestry are then exempt from capital gains tax on the sale of timber and they avoid business rates
Image caption The Herald focuses on a study by researchers in the United States which could potentially pave a way to cure aggressive forms of ovarian and breast cancers with immune cells which "eat" the diseases
Image caption The National focuses on calls from the Scottish government to give Scotch whisky and salmon the same protection after Brexit even if the UK leaves with no deal. Scotland's rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing has called for "iconic" Scottish products to keep their protected status under European rules
Image caption The Scottish Sun focuses on the possible motivation behind the killing of a man who was shot in the head at a set of traffic lights in Glasgow. Kenny Reilly, 29, was targeted as he sat in the passenger seat of a silver BMW at a junction in the city's Maryhill area in April last year
Image caption The Press and Journal focuses on the death of a 20-year-old woman in a three-car crash on the A9 in the Highlands on Wednesday
Image caption The threat to hundreds of jobs at Fife furniture firm Havelock International is on the front page of the Fife edition of The Courier, with workers expected to find out more about the fate of the firm at a staff meeting later
Image caption The Army is launching a new division dedicated to "social media warfare", the Daily Telegraph reports. According to one of the Army's top generals, personnel will be trained to tackle cyber threats such as fake news
Image caption The Daily Star reports that bosses at a Wetherspoons pub in Exeter has sought the help of a bird of prey to stop seagulls "dive-bombing" customers as they sit outside with food

