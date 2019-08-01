Image copyright Getty Images

A teenage girl was detained in Poland following concerns she was plotting a school shooting in Scotland.

The 16-year-old, who lives in Scotland, was on holiday when she posted online comments about a return to school, along with images of firearms and a sign saying: "I'm coming".

These were detected by Interpol officials in the United States who alerted police in Poland.

The teenager was later detained and admitted making the posts.

Polish police said they had ruled out any intention to commit a terrorist act and the case had been referred to the country's juvenile court.