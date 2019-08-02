Scotland

Scotland's papers: prisoner votes and 'disgusting' job losses

Image caption The issue of prisoners in Scotland being given the right to vote for the first time makes the front page of The Scotsman. Inmates will be able to vote in the Shetland by-election on 29 August, triggered by MSP Tavish Scott's resignation.
Image caption Elsewhere, the move by Fife furniture firm Havelock International to make 247 workers redundant makes the front page of the Daily Record. Workers were told the news at a meeting at the shop-fitting company's Kirkcaldy HQ and comes despite claims the firm had a full order book.
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier also focuses on this story and points out the workforce did not receive its latest monthly wage and were asked to return company property before being asked to leave the firm's base in Kirkcaldy.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the temporary nature of the prisoner voters issue. Holyrood is due to consider permanent voting rights for prisoners in devolved elections after the summer recess but a temporary order has been put in place for the Shetland by-election. It is estimated the order will affect fewer than five people.
Image caption The National front page features the warning from the Bank of England that a no-deal Brexit would hit the economy and trigger a further drop in the value of the pound.
Image caption The Herald also focuses on the central bank's warning, with governor Mark Carney warning the UK would be smaller, weaker and poorer in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Betting markets believe there is more than a one-in-three chance the UK will leave the EU without an agreement.
Image caption The Telegraph focuses on the response from Brexiteers who claim the Bank's governor Mark Carney has undermined Brexit negotiations by issuing the warning over the potential consequences from a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption A damaged reservoir which threatens to flood a English town is the story which leads the front page of the i newspaper. Engineers have been pumping water out of Toddbrook Reservoir, in Derbyshire, after part of a dam wall collapsed.
Image caption The Times leads with a health story: scientists have developed a simple blood test which can detect the onset of Alzheimer's disease. The paper says the test for the illness - which is predicted to affect 600,000 Britons by 2025 - could speed up diagnosis in GP surgeries, although there is still no effective treatment.
Image caption The love life of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos features on the front page of The Scottish Sun.
Image caption The Daily Express reports on the campaign to bring back free TV licences for pensioners. In June, the BBC announced blanket free licences for all over-75s will be scrapped and instead only low-income households will be eligible. The Express reports a petition that has garnered more than 634,000 signatures has been handed into Downing Street.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with talks to secure funding to try and replace an iconic footbridge on a popular beach in Lossiemouth.
Image caption Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is "furious" after a diet pill company was using her name to help sell products, according to a report in the Daily Star. The paper says Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has also been falsely linked to the pills.

