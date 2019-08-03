Further weather problems forecast in heavy rain
- 3 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Weather warnings are in place for much of Scotland, with further heavy rain forecast.
Heavy rain on Saturday had already brought some localised flooding to areas including Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire.
The Met Office said scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and flooding.
The warning applies on Sunday from 1200 until 2200.