Further weather problems forecast in heavy rain

Image copyright Morgan Spence Image caption One of the places affected by localised flooding on Saturday was Kilbarchan

Weather warnings are in place for much of Scotland, with further heavy rain forecast.

Heavy rain on Saturday had already brought some localised flooding to areas including Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire.

The Met Office said scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and flooding.

The warning applies on Sunday from 1200 until 2200.