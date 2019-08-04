Scotland

Scotland's papers: Alesha killer 'too young' for sentence

  • 4 August 2019
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption Lawyers for the teenage killers of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail will this week argue he is too young to be sentenced to a minimum life term of 27 years, according to the Sunday Post. The paper reports an appeal in Edinburgh will hear claims Campbell's punishment was excessive as he was 16 at the time of the murder.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports two pilots were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol as they prepared to fly a passenger jet to the US.
Image copyright Sunday Times Scotland
Image caption The Sunday Times leads with an exclusive report about a radical breakthrough which can delay the effects of the menopause "for 20 years". The paper also reports on a cross-party bid by the SNP to foil a No Deal Brexit.
Image copyright The Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald on Sunday leads with demands to recall the Scottish Parliament over a "growing safety scandal" at the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday features a special report on asylum seekers under "house arrest" in Glasgow as they face a daily battle against lock change evictions.
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National leads with "SNP fury" over what it claims are plans by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to "grab" EU cash destined for Scotland and brand projects with the Union flag.
Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday focuses on Bake Off star Paul Hollywood's break-up with his 24-year-old girlfriend.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express highlights a poll which found seven out of ten Britons believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "lavish lifestyle" should not be subsidised by the public purse.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites