Huge numbers of painted lady butterflies have been seen in the UK and Ireland.

Experts say we are witnessing a once-a-decade growth in numbers of the species that migrate here each year from sub-Saharan Africa.

About 11 million of the butterflies were seen in the UK during the last "painted lady year" in 2009.

Sightings of painted ladies have prompted the posting of countless pictures and videos. Here are a selection of images.

Image copyright Olive D McInnes Image caption Sr Gabriel thinks this butterfly has stronger colours than previous sightings at this garden in Dysart, Fife.

Image copyright Anne Anderson Image caption Anne Anderson says painted ladies have been regular visitors to her garden in Scousburgh, Shetland.

Image copyright Cheryl Franklin Image caption Cheryl Franklin saw this one at Hengistbury Head near Bournemouth.

Image copyright Gina Lethaby Image caption Gina Lethaby sent in this picture of a painted lady she spotted in Doughton, Gloucestershire.

Image copyright Gordon Robertson Image caption The species also known as 'Vanessa cardui' or the thistle butterfly. Photo by Gordon Robertson from Loch Laggan in the Highlands.

Image copyright Mhairi Paterson Image caption Mhairi Paterson from Kinghorn, Fife, says this butterfly sat on her hand for 30 seconds.

Image copyright Eileen and Tony Kerr Image caption Eileen and Tony Kerr were on holiday in the Campbeltown area and said they had "not seen as many butterflies in a long time".

Image copyright Stanley Martin Image caption Stanley Martin saw these painted ladies in his garden in Portadown, Co. Armagh.

Image copyright Robert Brady Image caption Robert Brady sent in this photo of a painted lady butterfly.

Image copyright Roger Berrett Image caption Roger Berrett said he saw lots of butterflies in a garden in Kelso.

