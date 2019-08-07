Scotland

Scotland's papers: Hospital costs soar and Labour's indy pledge

  • 7 August 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a new Audit Scotland report that has revealed the project to build a new children's hospital in Edinburgh will cost a further £90m. The report reveals £80m has been spent on "enabling and equipment works" at the site - beyond the deal with consortium IHSL - and a further £11.6m was given to IHSL to end a contract dispute.
Image caption The commitment from shadow chancellor John McDonnell that a future Labour government would not block a second Scottish independence referendum features on a number of front pages, including the i. The senior Labour Party figure said any decision about holding a vote would be up to the Scottish Parliament but his view contradicts that of Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.
Image caption The story also features on the front page of The Times, which points out that in March Mr Leonard said the party would refuse to grant Holyrood the power to hold another vote. The paper speculates that Labour and the SNP are moving towards a pact to oust their Tory rival in the event of a snap general election.
Image caption The Herald also features the prospect of a second independence referendum but leads with comments from Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson about the state of the Union. Ms Davidson said she had sent the results of a recent opinion poll, which showed most Scots back a Yes vote, to the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Image caption The annual exam results haul makes the front page of the Daily Express. The paper focuses on the fact that the pass rate for Higher exams has fallen for the fourth year in a row with critics accusing the Scottish government of complacency.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph carries comments from critics branding the exam results trend as "shameful", with the paper highlighting that the pass rate for every qualification declined except the 288,552 students who sat National 5 exams, where the pass rate rose from 77.4% last year to 78.2% in 2019.
Image caption The Scottish Sun focuses on the appeal by murderer Aaron Campbell to get his 27-year prison sentence for killing six-year-old Alesha MacPhail reduced. Judges at the High Court in Edinburgh will hear the appeal later.
Image caption The Daily Record front page features an interview with Nichola McDonald whose dad Grant was murdered in an Edinburgh pub in 2005, but now says her father's killer is living in her neighbourhood, leaving the 30-year-old terrified to leave her house.
Image caption A large blaze at an industrial site in Fife makes the front page of The Courier. Emergency services were called to the single-storey taxi workshop in Woodend Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath after reports of multiple explosions.
Image caption The Moray edition of the Press and Journal leads with a High Court case where a pensioner has denied causing the death of a 23-year-old man during a car crash on the A96 near Elgin in 2017.
Image caption The National front page focuses on a new Ofcom report that shows traditional broadcast viewing still made up the bulk of TV screen time in Scotland despite the rise of streaming services. The paper highlights Ofcom figures showing the gap between BBC One and STV viewer share has reduced.
Image caption Former Amazon worker Dean Weymes is in "prime" position after his "amazin" lottery win, the Daily Star quips. Mr Weymes will scoop £3.6m thanks to the National Lottery. He is the fourth winner of the Set For Life game but the first to go public.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites