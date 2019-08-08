Image copyright Jan Patience Image caption Flooding in Dunfermline earlier in the week saw vehicles stranded on Admiralty Road

A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for an area including most of Scotland.

It is in place until midnight on Friday, and follows localised flooding after heavy rain on Wednesday.

A major clear-up operation had been under way after the torrential rain disrupted travel links.

The main rail route between Glasgow and Edinburgh closed after flooding at Winchburgh tunnel trapped passengers on trains for several hours.

Most of Scotland is included in the yellow warning

Engineers, assisted by firefighters, were pumping 2ft of water which had gathered in the West Lothian tunnel.

ScotRail said on Thursday that it hoped trains could run on Friday morning.

It tweeted: "Once the water's cleared, engineers will need to ensure that the tunnel is safe for use. This will involve a thorough inspection and an empty train being driven through to test the lines."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had deployed a high-volume pump to help Network Rail tackle the flood in the 340m-long tunnel. The pump can remove 7,000 litres a minute.

Engineers have been working to pump water from Winchburgh tunnel since Wednesday night

The heavy rain earlier in the week also caused problems around Edinburgh Airport, with access roads flooded and cars stuck in floodwater.

Cars and buses were unable to access the airport for a time after the approach road from the M8 motorway came under several feet of water.

A man was spotted cycling through flood water at a roundabout just off Eastfield Road, as the rain water left vehicles on the road partially submerged.

Image copyright Getty Images

Police in Fife warned drivers to take care as water levels reached up to car bonnets on Admiralty Road, Dunfermline.

A spokesperson posted on social media: "Some serious rain out there causing widespread flooding and awful driving conditions across the south west Fife area.

"Please drive with care, switch your lights on and leave a large gap between the vehicle in front."

Meanwhile, part of a railway route in the west of Scotland will remain closed until 22 August after severe flooding swept away part of the track.

The decision was taken to keep the line closed between Ardlui and Crianlarich following detailed geotechnical and aerial surveys of the damage.

However, services will be reintroduced between Crianlarich and Oban from Monday.

Heavy rain washed the trackbed from under the railway last Sunday.