Scotland's papers: Cancer-causing chemicals at school and police Tasers

  • 10 August 2019
Image caption The Herald leads with a report into a school at the centre of a public health row. The paper says an expert review found cancer-causing chemicals in the grounds of St Ambrose and Buchanan high schools in Coatbridge. But the report concludes that the site, which was previously at the centre of a controversy over "blue water" in its pipes, is safe for pupils and staff.
Image caption The Daily Express has an interview with a police officer who was attacked by a thug who threatened to choke her to death. The attack has prompted calls for every officer in Scotland to be armed with a Taser.
Image caption The i speaks to the parents of children with cystic fibrosis who say they could be forced to move from England to Scotland if medical chiefs north of the border give the go-ahead to a "life-transforming" drug treatment. The drugs, Orkambi and Symkevi, are not available in England because the NHS is in a long-running dispute over funding with the manufacturer.
Image caption The Daily Record reports on a paedophile football coach being behind bars after he was found guilty of the historical sex abuse of young boys. Former Motherwell FC youth development officer Bob Allan abused two boys during the 1980s and 90s.
Image caption The Scotsman says the prospect of Brexit "turmoil" has left the UK "teetering on the brink of recession". It comes as official figures showed the economy shrank earlier this year for the first time since 2012.
Image caption The Times mentions the shrink in the economy in its lead, citing fears Britain "is on the cusp of a recession". It says the prime minister is drawing up plans for a bailout fund which could be used to help businesses at risk of collapse in the event of a no-deal Brexit. It says a government "secret list" has the construction and manufacturing sectors as likely to be worst affected.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with an attack on a man who was found drenched in blood in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The paper says gangland figures have claimed a contract was put put on the cleaver attack victim, Dylan Haldane.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall has been paid to give advice on horse racing to a Hong Kong businessman. For an annual salary of £100,000, Mrs Tindall was required to attend two board meetings by telephone a year and four company functions, the paper says. Mrs Tindall has not commented, the Mail adds.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says locals in Glenfinnan, made famous by the Harry Potter movies, have appealed to tourists to use public transport to ease the parking "chaos" in the area. A lack of parking on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road that runs through the area is causing the problems.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on the chaos caused to trains, traffic lights and airports across England and Wales on Friday evening by a widespread power failure, and speculation a cyber attack could be behind it. The UK's cyber security centre said there was no evidence of a link to criminals or a foreign power. It also reports the Queen's private secretary spoke to the top civil servant about how to keep the monarch out of the "looming constitutional crisis" over Brexit.
Image caption The Courier's Angus edition focuses on the number of drivers caught speeding on the A90 in the area last year. It says road chiefs made £1m from fines in the first full year since average speed cameras were introduced - working out at £100 and hour.
Image caption The National says the SNP are ready to "ramp up their referendum readiness" over the autumn. The party's deputy leader Keith Brown said a poll last week which suggested majority support for independence "confirmed the nation was on a journey".
Image caption The Daily Star carries a stern message for two tourists who were arrested and charged with fraud in Spain after allegedly trying to pay for drinks at a bar with Monopoly money. The alleged incident, involving two 18-year-olds, was said to have taken place in the popular nightlife and beach resort of Magaluf, Majorca.

