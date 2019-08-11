Flood warnings amid forecast for further rain

Image copyright PC Scott Anderson Image caption Forfar's West High Street flooded after persistent rain

There are warnings heavy rain across central and south-western Scotland could cause flooding and travel problems.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 14 flood alerts running through until 18:00.

A more serious flood warning is also in place for Arbroath.

Train services are getting back to normal after heavy rain caused the temporary closure of the West Coast mainline between England and Scotland.

Services between Carlisle and Glasgow Central or Edinburgh have since resumed but passengers were warned their train might be delayed or cancelled.

Image copyright Met office Image caption There are yellow warnings for heavy rain across central and southern parts of Scotland

Problems remain between Glasgow and Oban, where the track was badly damaged during a week of heavy downpours.

It comes amid fresh Met Office warnings of rain and thunderstorms across the UK.

Meteorologist Helen Roberts said: "It does look like remaining unsettled and changeable right through most of the next seven days."

Image copyright Bob geddes Image caption Householders were advised to guard their homes with sandbags in Castle Douglas

In Forfar, parts of the town's West High Street are under water and inaccessible to drivers and pedestrians.

Flood alerts remain in place for Dumfries and Galloway, where on Saturday a landslide resulted in the closure of the A7 south of Langholm. The road has since reopened

Residents in Castle Douglas were forced to use sandbags to keep flood water out of their homes.

Up to three inches of rain fell in some parts of the region during 12 hours of downpours.