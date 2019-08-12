Scotland

Scotland's papers: Labour 'crisis summit' and Epstein claims

  • 12 August 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with ongoing discord within the Scottish Labour party. It reports that the party's MSPs will today plead with Richard Leonard to "show leadership" as they meet for crunch talks in the wake of an "implosion" over a second independence referendum and political divisions that have seen their general secretary quit. The paper claims Mr Leonard may be "considering his position" as leader after he was undermined over a second independence vote by John McDonnell.
Image caption The i also concentrates on "Labour's Scotland crisis" as it reports the party's deputy leader Tom Watson is opposed to a second independence referendum and that former PM Gordon Brown has warned against the "breakdown" of the Union.
Image caption The Times claims to have seen a leaked strategy document which suggests Boris Johnson's opponents are devising plans to prevent his "do or die" no-deal Brexit. The proposals include moves to block an election before October 31 and changing the law to force the PM to request a further Article 50 extension.
Image caption The Scottish Sun links actor George Clooney to a scandal involving US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The paper says, according to newly-released court papers, the Hollywood star had a sexual encounter with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Ms Maxwell is the former girlfriend of Epstein, who was found dead in a prison cell. There is no suggestion that actor Clooney was involved in any wrongdoing, the paper adds.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with the Epstein story, picturing Prince Andrew travelling with the Queen to church on Sunday. The Duke of York's former friend Epstein, a convicted paedophile, died in prison on Saturday. The paper reports that Epstein kept a "meticulously detailed" diary of his friendships with the rich and powerful and says the financier's secrets could "haunt" the prince from beyond the grave.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with new legal powers granted to regulator Ofcom to fine social media platforms millions of pounds if they show "harmful" content. Changes which begin in September 2020 will allow Ofcom to fine companies like Instagram and YouTube up to 5% of their revenue.
Image caption The National's lead reports on a poll which suggests an increase in support for independence in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The paper says 60% of Scottish voters expect surge in support for the Yes campaign if the UK crashes out without a deal.
Image caption The Herald leads on a exclusive which reports captains who break fishing laws are escaping publicity by agreeing to "anonymous" fines. The claims come from environmental campaigners who tried and failed to discover the identity of those responsible for illegal scallop dredging in the Gairloch earlier this year.The charity has called for those who commit crimes at sea to be named and shamed.
Image caption "Keep this monster locked up" is the Daily Record's headline about the release of "one of Scotland's most notorious killers". Steven Leisk has applied to be released from prison after serving 22 years of a life sentence for the ­murder of a nine-year-old boy. Victim Scott Simpson's family tell the paper the killer will always be a danger to the public.
Image caption A health story leads the Daily Mail, reporting on the national shortage of hormone replacement therapy, treatment which helps women deal with the symptoms of the menopause. The paper claims "frustrated doctors" have warned they are spending hours trying to find alternative treatments and that many patients are "panicking".
Image caption The Courier reports on health fears over contaminated shellfish as it claims criminal gangs are capitalising on the lucrative trade on the Fife coast.
Image caption The P&J leads with a "dramatic" sea rescue during the weekend's storms. Three people were rescued from a vessel moments before it ran aground in choppy seas near Burghead.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News claims plans are being made to broadcast major sports events and footage from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo from the new open-air arena in Princes Street Gardens. A planning application will be made for the Ross bandstand next year.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland splash features an environmentalist couple who celebrated their wedding with waste food saved from being sent to landfill.

