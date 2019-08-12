Image caption

The Scotsman leads with ongoing discord within the Scottish Labour party. It reports that the party's MSPs will today plead with Richard Leonard to "show leadership" as they meet for crunch talks in the wake of an "implosion" over a second independence referendum and political divisions that have seen their general secretary quit. The paper claims Mr Leonard may be "considering his position" as leader after he was undermined over a second independence vote by John McDonnell.