Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Two men have been charged following Mr Smith's death

The family of a 30-year-old man who died after being found seriously injured at a flat in Motherwell have said they are "living in a nightmare".

Terry Smith was discovered at the flat in the North Lanarkshire town's Doonside Tower at 04:10 on Tuesday.

Two men aged 19 and 21 have been charged over his death and are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

A statement released by Mr Smith's family described him as "a loving son, brother, dad and fiance".

Image caption Mr Smith died at the flat in Motherwell's Doonside Tower

It added: "His death has left a massive gap in our hearts that nothing will be able to replace. We would like to thank family and friends for their overwhelming support.

"We want justice for Terry. It will never bring him back but we wouldn't wish another family to go through what we are going through."